Makoto Shinkai's Masterpiece YOUR NAME Is Set To Hit North American Theaters Later This Year!

April 7, 2017 is a big day for Funimation Films! Funimation will open, "Your Name" in North American theaters in both English language dub as well as Japanese with English subtitles. "Your Name" was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai (“5 Centimeters Per Second,” “The Garden of Words”), and has already received critical acclaim and commercial success overseas. This global phenomenom is the second-highest grossing animated film released in Japan.



Gen Fukunaga, Founder and CEO of Funimation Entertainment was quoted, “It’s truly a joy to be part of a film like ‘Your Name.’ that has surprised everyone’s expectations and quickly captivated the hearts and attention of audiences and films critics alike. I have always believed that a touching and beautifully told story can mesmerize mainstream audiences regardless of a film’s genre. ‘Your Name.’ is the perfect example of this and will be one that journalists will point to for years to come."



In even more exciting news for Dub watchers, the film's sountrack and original score was produced and composed by award-winning Japanese rock band, RADWIMPS. All of the chart-topping songs, including Dream Lantern and Zenzenzense, will be provided in english by the band's lead singer, Yojiro Noda, who spent part of his childhood in the United States.



About Your Name:



The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint.

When a dazzling comet lights up the night’s sky, it dawns on them. They want something more from this connection—a chance to meet, an opportunity to truly know each other. Tugging at the string of fate, they try to find a way to each other. But distance isn’t the only thing keeping them apart. Is their bond strong enough to face the cruel irony of time? Or is their meeting nothing more than a wish upon the stars?