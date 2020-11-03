JUMANJI Star Karen Gillan Believes Nebula's Story Is Only Just Beginning After AVENGERS: ENDGAME
In Avengers: Endgame, we saw Nebula confront her past (literally) and finally say goodbye to her villainous father, Thanos (twice). Some fans have since argued that the character's story has arguably reached its end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but actress Karen Gillan has a very different take on that.
Karen Gillan has shared her thoughts on why Nebula's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only just beginning despite her story arc coming full circle in Avengers: Endgame. Hit the jump for details...
"I don’t feel like her story is over at all,"
she told Fandom
during a recent interview. "If anything, I feel like her story might just be beginning. We found her in a really broken, vulnerable place and over the course of the movies, she’s had to face the source of all of her abuse. She’s just had this huge, cathartic experience and the source of the abuse has been eliminated, so what happens next?"
That’s something that I think is incredibly interesting,"
Gillan continued. "The healing can start but that’s not going to be easy and it’s not going to be immediate either."
There's a strong chance that we'll next see Nebula in Thor: Love and Thunder
, but the villain turned hero will almost certainly return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
. As for how Gillan is planning for that, she explained that she's hoping to delve into how the character will recover after what she's been through.
"First of all, I want to read a lot of psychology essays on people recovering from abuse,"
she explained. "And second of all, I can’t wait to kind of channel that into Nebula but also have fun with her at the same time. I feel like we’re really going to start to define who she is without Thanos looming over her."
Regardless of what comes next for Nebula, she's definitely in good hands with Gillan as the actress clearly cares a lot about doing this member of the Guardians justice on the big screen.
Are you guys excited to see where Nebula goes next?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]