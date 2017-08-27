Death Note English 2,400-Paged All-in-One Edition Releases on September 5th

Last year, Death Note celebrated its 10-year anniversary by releasing an omnibus of all 12 of its volumes in a 2,400-page paperback in Japan called, Death Note (All-in-One Edition). Soon, Viz Media is releasing an English version of the All-in-One edition in the U.S. and the pre orders are now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers of comics & manga. Paying for all 12 volumes usually costs around $70, however, this version will be released for $40 dollars in one 25 pound compact version.
Here is a quote from the Viz Media page:
"This hefty omnibus combines all 2,400 pages of the megahit thriller into a single massive tome, presented in a beautiful silver slipcase. A perfect collectible conversation piece and a must-have for Death Note fans. Also contains an epilogue chapter never before seen in English!"
Death Note (All-in-One Edition) English will be released on September 5th.
