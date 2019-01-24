HAGANAI: I DON'T HAVE MANY FRIENDS Manga Series Reaches Its Cimax
Authors Yomi Hirasaka and Itachi's comedy slice of life manga series Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends has announced that the next compile volume, volume 18, will be the series' climax. The series released its 17th compiled volume already.
Author Yomi Hirasaka and Itachi's comedy slice of life manga series, Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends, has reached its climax. Here is more information on the title.
The manga series is adapted from the light novel series also written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Buriki. Media Factory published the light novel series from August 31, 2009 to August 25, 2015 under the MF Bunko J imprint. The light novel series has 11 volumes in total.
The manga has been published by Media Factory since March 27, 2010 in the Monthly Comic Alive magazine with a seinen demographic. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the North American license and has 14 volumes out right now. Volume 15 will be out on February 13 and Volume 16 will launch on December 18.
Recent high school transfer student Hasegawa Kodaka is pathetically inept at making friends. Kodaka is an outcast, with his natural blonde hair which he inherited from his deceased English mother and his unpleasant, fierce gaze. When he comes across the brash loner Mikazuki Yozora, who typically chats with her imaginary friend, the two outsiders become the unlikeliest of allies.
Realizing that they have no hope of a normal social life, the two rejects decide to form a group called "The Neighbors Club" in order to make friends and maybe even learn a thing or two about social skills. As luck would have it, five new members join the club who are more socially awkward than they are. Will these quirky misfits ever make normal friends, or are they all doomed to social failure?
Hagania can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]