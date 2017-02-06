STEINS; GATE 0 Manga Will Launch This July In Kadokawa's Young Ace Magazine
The Steins; Gate 0 visual novel/ video game from Studio 5pb. and Nitroplus was released in Japan back in December 2015. It serves as a sequel to the original Steins; Gate visual novel and takes place in the Beta timeline, where Okabe fails to save Makise. An English-language version was released in North America this past November.
Studio 5pb.'s Steins;Gate 0 video game has inspired a manga that will run in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine this August. Read on for details.
The manga will be a prequel to the game and tell events that occur between Steins; Gate and Steins; Gate 0.
An anime adaptation of Steins;Gate 0 was announced back in March 2015 however additional details on the project have been scarce. Perhaps the progress of the manga is a sign that the anime isn't too far behind?
The Steins;Gate 0 manga will be released on August 04, 2017 in the September issue of Young Ace.
