What Are We Reading? TWIN STAR EXORCISTS Volume 7 Is Building Up For Something Big!

<font color="red">What Are We Reading?</font> TWIN STAR EXORCISTS Volume 7 Is Building Up For Something Big!

We dived into the Twin Star Exorcists Volume 7. Hit the jump, check out our details review and don't forget to pick up your copy from VIZ Media!

This is another stellar manga volume from Yoshiaki Sukeno for many reasons that we will get into, but not just yet. There is plenty in Volume 7 for readers to get excited about especially with the strong start and the ongoing cliff hanger from Volume 6. One thing that Sukeno does well is giving us pieces of what makes Rokuro different. With pieces here and there we are definitely excited to see why in future volumes.

Before getting into the story, we'd like to mention how well done the art has been done so far in the series. There are a lot of things done very well, especially outside of the gore that happens later on. The gore itself pushes the envelope a tad bit, but if you like gore scenes then this will be a great volume for you. On the flip side it isn't too egregious. There are a lot of things artistically alone to get the imagination flowing. 

In volume 7 we are introduced to some new and stronger Kegare. Volume 7 continues to build up its villains in ways we've yet to see so far.  We don't want to get into too many details, but in the volume it is unveiled that the Kegare are ranked just like the exorcists, but in a different way. This volume begs for readers to speculate as to where the story will be going in future volumes as well. 

There is a lot of fighting in volume 7 and at times it feels like Sukeno wanted to drag the story line a little bit before getting to the island. During this time Rokuro and Benio are going through their trails to see if they are ready for the island. While the fighting sequences were fun it kind of seemed like a filler before something bigger on the island. The group is on a mission to save the little girl Sayo, who has apparently has fallen in love with Rokuro. This volume also reveals a little more about little Sayo and we are beginning to like her a lot more. The rescue mission, however, doesn't go as well as planned, at least so far.

All in all we've yet to see the island, but this volume does a great job with more character developement, not to mention you can tell the story line is picking up a bit in comparision to other volumes. The artwork is pretty awesome and is worth just looking at troughtout the volume. Fans are really starting to get excited about where the story will go next and we are as well!

