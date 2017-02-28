What Are We Reading? TWIN STAR EXORCISTS Volume 7 Is Building Up For Something Big!

Related Headlines

New Anime Film Reveals That FAIRY TAIL Manga Is In Its Final Arc It appears the adventures of Natsu, Gray, Lucy and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild will be coming to a close soon as the website for the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie revealed that the manga is close to ending.

Kodnasha Announces That Nobuyuki Fukumoto's AKAGI Manga Will Be Ending Reports are coming in that Kodnasha has put up posters and billboards in major train stations throughout Tokyo, announcing that its long-running Akagi manga will be ending in 2018.