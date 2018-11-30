Yu Yamamoto the Original Writer of the MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM Has Died

Today and for more days to come, and Mecha and anime community in general will mourn the passing of the legendary Mobile Suit Gundam writer, Yu Yamamoto

It’s a sad time for the anime community due to the loss of one of the top pioneers in the industry, Yu Yamamoto. For those who are unaware of what’s going on, he’s the writer behind Mobile Suit Gundam among other things, and he passed away on November 25.

We understand that Yamamoto was first asked to write the first 11 episodes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime series, and from there, he went on to pen the script for the movie, Mobile Suit Gundam — The Movie Trilogy.

He even decided to oversee future scripts of the anime series and did so for quite a long time. Now, after ending his work with the Gundam series, Yamamoto jumped to other challenges by tackling the J9 series.

According to reports, he became the head writer of Galaxy Clone Braiger, Galactic Gale Baxinger, and Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger.

Back in 2014, Yamamoto began work on Galaxy Divine Wind Jinraiger, which was set to release in 2016. However, due to his busy schedules, the anime was placed on a hiatus, and now due to his death, no one can say for certain if the project will ever see the light of day.

Anime fans are quite sad and in mourning today, especially those who prefer the Mecha genre. You see, this man is the master at writing mecha stories, so his death is a massive loss where anime writers are concerned.

At the end of the day, we hope his family will pull through soon enough, and that someone manages to finish Galaxy Divine Wind Jinraiger and have it released to fans around the world.