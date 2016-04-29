New MACROSS TV Anime Announced For 2018 In Celebration fo 35th Anniversary

A new Macross (or Robotech as it was revamped over in the States) TV anime will be released in 2018 per an official announcement made during a Macross Delta festival concert.

Following the second "Walkūre ga Tomaranai" Macross Delta concert yeserdat in Yokohama, Japan, a special announcement was made, revealing that a new Macross TV anime would be released in 2018.



This would follow last year's Macross Delta TV anime from Studio Satelight, which premiered last Spring to mixed reviews. Fans are already taking to forums around the net, voicing their hopes that the new series is more like Macross Frontier and less like Macross Delta.



However, longtime Macross fans that have been with the franchise since its incepction back in 1982 are cautioning that every Macross series is tonally different from series-to-series. That would indicate that while the new series won't be like Delta, it isn't going to be Macross Frontier version 2 either.



As we learn more details about the project we'll keep you informed. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on a new Macross series in the comment section below.

