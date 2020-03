DRACULA Reboot In The Works At Blumhouse From JENNIFER'S BODY Director Karyn Kusama

The success ofhas clearly prompted Universal and Blumhouse to pick up the pace on developing new projects for their stable of classic monsters. We recently found out that James Wan would produce what sounds an awful lot like a modern-day take on Frankenstein , and now THR reports thatis also in the works.This new take on the Lord of the Vampires will be directed by Karyn Kusama) and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who worked with Kusama previously onand. Like The, this version ofwill take place in modern times, but specific plot details are still under wraps.The trade also provides some insight into the studio's long-term plans for this new "MonsterVerse," and it sounds like these movies will indeed be standalone in nature - hardly surprising after the disastrous debut of the Dark Universe.The projects will be moderately budgeted, and the studio is said to be taking a filmmaker-driven approach, as opposed to a star-driven strategy. Apparently, Paul Feig, Elizabeth Banks and John Krasinski are all in talks for various projects (Banks is still set to direct and star in The Invisible Woman ), and we could even end up seeing multiple takes on one character.Plus, though nothing has been officially green-lit yet, ansequel is said to be "inevitable."What do you guys make of this news? What direction would you like to see a newmovie take? Let us know in the comments.