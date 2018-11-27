A New Type-Moon Anime Series Will Premiere In The Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2018
Type-Moon is a video game industry that specializes in visual novels, it is better known for Tsukihime and the Fate/stay night series, which has been adapted into an anime, manga and has inspired many other projects. It has been announced that a new Type-Moon anime series will premiere in December 31st.
Visual novel company Type-Moon will premiere a new anime series in the upcoming Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2018. Here is what we know so far.
A special live stream titled "Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Hōsōkyoku Vol. 10 Kurenai no Gekka Bijin Haishin Chokuzen SP" revealed this information and the only other thing it revealed was that studio TROYCA is animating it.
The first episode of the new anime will air in the Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2018. Tokyo MX, Nico and AbemaTV will broadcast the episode as well. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. Studio Troyca has worked on titles such as: Bloom Into You, Re:CREATORS and Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]