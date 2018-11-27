A New Type-Moon Anime Series Will Premiere In The Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2018

Type-Moon is a video game industry that specializes in visual novels, it is better known for Tsukihime and the Fate/stay night series, which has been adapted into an anime, manga and has inspired many other projects. It has been announced that a new Type-Moon anime series will premiere in December 31st.



A special live stream titled "Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Hōsōkyoku Vol. 10 Kurenai no Gekka Bijin Haishin Chokuzen SP" revealed this information and the only other thing it revealed was that studio TROYCA is animating it.



The first episode of the new anime will air in the Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2018. Tokyo MX, Nico and AbemaTV will broadcast the episode as well. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. Studio Troyca has worked on titles such as: Bloom Into You, Re:CREATORS and Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation.