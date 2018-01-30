Check Out This Sweet FATE/GRAND ORDER Wallpaper Featuring The Charming Lancer Scathach
Today we have brought you an awesome new wallpaper from Fate/Grand Order that features the charming and strong Lancer class legendary hero, Scathach! Check it out down below and make sure to check out our other wallpapers by clicking HERE!
Check out this awesome new Fate/Grand Order Wallpaper that features the strong and charming Lancer class Scathach. Check it out after the jump.
If you are wanting other sizes of this wallpaper to better fit your screen, or for a mobile version of this wallpaper, click HERE!
What are your thoughts on the wallpaper? What other wallpapers should we do? Dont forget to check out our other wallpapers and leave us your comments and what you want to see be made into a wallpaper next and tag us!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]