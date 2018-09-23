COWBOY BEBOP ULTIMATE EDITION Reveals New Information
All The Anime has shared a new picture on their official Twitter account and it reveals what the Cowboy Bebop Ultimate Edition will contain.
Studio Sunrise's classic action adventure comedy, Cowboy Bebop, has an ultimate edition coming up and All The Anime has given new details regarding this package. Here are the contents.
The show is celebrating their 20 year anniversary with this Ultimate Editoion that contains: the complete TV series on Blu-Ray, Cowboy Bebop The Movie on Blu-Ray, 3 full soundtrack CDs and a comprehensive art book. The Blu-Rays will be Region B locked.
The company also explained everything will be packaged individually in a vinyl fight case. All the contents will be inside the big portable container.
The Ultimate Edition's price will be revealed as soon as the company has the products finalized, they will also reveal details on their Early Bird deal.
As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
