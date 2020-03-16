DIGOMON ADVENTURE: New Trailer Revealed For Reboot

A brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming Digimon Adventure reboot! Hit the jump to check out the new footage and a look at Greymon!

It's time to go back into the digital world with Tai and Agumon! Digimon Adventure: is a brand new reboot to the classic original series. With updated animation and some small changes to the story, younger fans of the series will get the unique opportunity to experience the same wonder and enjoyment that the original series was able to offer; for the first time!

The series has also changed the voice cast of this new series, which will now include Dragon Ball Super voices of Takeshi Kusao and Masako Nozawa. A new trailer has also been revealed showing Agumon digivolving into the powerful, Greymon! Make sure to check it out below!

Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Digimon Adventure: airs in Japan on April 5th!