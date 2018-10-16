EUREKA SEVEN: HI - EVOLUTION Second Film Shares Eureka And Anemone As Children

The official Eureka Seven anime website has shared a new visual of the early childhood of Anemone and Eureka, two of the main characters in the film. This confirms the characters knew each other since childhood but it is not revealed how they met and what their encounter means. There are four images, two of them are just character designs and the other two show the characters meeting each other in what looks to be a park.



The film is directed by Tomoki Kyouda, kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director, Dai Sato writes the script and RUANN has a theme song performance. There has been no opening theme revealed yet, the ending theme is There's No Ending by RUANN.



This is the second film in the Eureka Seven franchise and it is produced by: Bandai Visual, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures. Funimation has the English license and Bones is the studio animating it. The movie will come out on November 2018 in Japan and Funimation will distribute the movie in North American theaters in 2019.

















