FATE/APOCRYPHA: New Blu-Ray Release Date Announced For Series
Holy Grails, Seven sided wars, the second World War, and world shatterign magic; all culminate into the wonderful world of the Fate series. In a brief bit of news, the anime adaption of the TYPE-MOON and Yuichiro Higashide's Fate/Apocrypha novel series will finally be headed to a home blu-ray release; thanks to Aniplex USA. Directed at A-1 Pictures by Yoshiyuki Asai, the creator, Higashide, oversaw the scripts to the series while the Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans composer, Masaru Yokoyama, handeled the music for the series.
Aniplex USA is, once again bringing the joys of the long running Fate series, to your home. Hit the jump to learn more about hte blu-ray release of Fate Apocrypha!
What released in Japan and on Netflix, last year, Fate/Apocrypha was a definite success for the franchise with 25 episodes. It wasn't until the end of last year and the beginning of 2018 that the series was released in North America and other non Japanese territories. Excited to get your hands on the blu-ray release of this series? Fate/Apocrypha will be released in two parts; the first part will be set for release on November 20th and the second will be set for a February 12th, 2019 release. Both box sets will also include a rigid box, booklet, and a CD of the soundtrack. Excited for the release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
