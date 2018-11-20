FATE/GRAND ORDER: MOONLIGHT/LOSTROOM Shares Promotional Video For Its DVD Release
Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom has shared a new 1.05 minute promotional video for the upcoming release of the Blu-ray and DVD special. The product will be available on December 26 and can be purchased in cdjapan.co.jp. The package can be pre-ordered and will be shipping on the release date. It comes directly from Japan, the shipping itself is $20 minimum. The product itself goes for $28.41.
Staff
Director - Hitoshi Nanba/Takurou Tsukada
Script - Kinoko Nasu
Studio - Lay-duce
Cast
Mash Kyrielight - Rie Takahashi
Olgamally Animusphere - Madoka Yonezawa
Lev Lainur - Tomokazu Sugita
Ritsuka Fujimaru - Nobunaga Shimazaki
The first Fate/Grand Order special aired on December 31, 2016 and was also animated by studio Lay-duce. Aniplex and Notes produced it while Aniplex of America licensed it. The staff and cast are the same and had the ending theme "Shikisai" by Maaya Sakamoto.
