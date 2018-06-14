Other Headlines Pictures

FATE/GRAND ORDER: Pre-Orders Now Open For Exclusive Lancer Altira Pendragon

Pre-orders have officially opened up for the exclusive figure of the Lancer Altira Pendragon figure from Fate/Grand Order. Check it out after the jump!

Griffin Best | 6/14/2018
Over on Tokyo Otaku Mode, pre-orders have opened up for the exclusive Lancer Altira Pendragon 1/8 scale figure. The Lancer Altira is one of the servants in the popular mobile game Fate/Grand Order. Continue reading down below for more information on the product!

The figure is fully painted and is not articulated. The figure is made at 1/8 scale and is very large coming in at a height of 500 mm or 19.7". The site left the description for the figure as:

From the popular smartphone game Fate/Grand Order comes an impressive 1/8th scale figure of the Lancer servant, Altria Pendragon, based on her appearance in her third ascension! She is posed riding her beloved steed Dun Stallion in a heroic and mature pose that captures her as if just before making use of her powerful Noble Phantasm.

The crimson cape that billows behind her and the deep blue outfit that shows off her impressive curves have all been sculpted in intricate detail, and the impressive armor on both the horse and Altria herself gleam with silver beauty. In her hand she holds the holy lance, Rhongomyniad, which makes use of translucent parts for a truly magnificent appearance. Be sure to add her to your side and experience the mighty Lancer and her trusty steed right by your side!

Down below we have brought a few screenshots of the figure for your viewing pleasure:

The Lancer Altira Pendragon Figure will retail for $252.99 US Dollars and is expected to arrive in October of 2019. If you want to check out the full product page and purchase it, click here.

What are your thoughts on the Lancer Altira Pendragon figure? Are you going to be picking up this figure? Let us know what your thoughts on the statue are by leaving a comment down below!
