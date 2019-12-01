FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL - II. LOST BUTTERFLY Shares Its Second Commercial

The second anime film in the trilogy produced by Ufotable, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly , has released its second television commercial. Here is more on the series.

The upcoming sequel anime film Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly has shared its second commercial. The video has new characters, footage from the film and shows a couple of action scenes. The film is premieres today in Japan and is the second title in the trilogy produced by Ufotable. The video does not reveal much of the story but gives quick vignettes of characters in action and previews the theme song "I beg you" by Aimer.

Lost Butterfly has a January 12, 2019 release date and is developed by the same people from the previous film. It is directed by Tomonori Sudo, Hikaru Kondo produces it, Akira Hiyama writes the script, Yuki Kajiura develops the music and Aniplex of America holds the English license.

The first film in the trilogy, Presage Flower, aired on October 14, 2017 with 120 minutes or run-time. Lost Butterfly is the fourth adaptation developed from Ufotable's Type-Moon works. The Kara no Kyokai films were the first, then we got the Fate/stay night television series and finally the Unlimited Blade Works anime series.

