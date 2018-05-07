New Visual For The SHOMETSU TOSHI Anime Has Been Revealed
Wright Flyer Studios' Shometsu Toshi (Annihilated City) is a smartphone game that has recently been given an anime that is coming out. The story is about a fateful day when a town is completely destroyed. We follow the last survivor, a girl named Yuki, and a loner named Takuya as they face obstacles, mysteries and conspiracies in an effort to bring sense to a letter that Yuki's father left for her. The new image, not unlike Yuki's, shows Takuya laying in the rain. Check out the visual below!
The series will star:
-
Kana Hanazawa as Yuki
-
Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya
-
Yuichi Nakamura as Akira
-
Tarusuke Shingaki as Eiji (Researcher)
-
Aimi as Kikyō
-
Taisuke Nishimura as Geek
-
Mitsuki Nakae as Yumiko (Researcher)
While the series doesn't have a release date set just yet we can expect the series to come pretty soon. Curious about the new series? Sound off below!
