New Visual For The SHOMETSU TOSHI Anime Has Been Revealed

Shometsu Toshi is a new anime series that will be coming out, based off of a mobile game. Recently, a new visual was unveiled for the series; check it out!

Kana Hanazawa as Yuki

Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya

Yuichi Nakamura as Akira

Tarusuke Shingaki as Eiji (Researcher)

Aimi as Kikyō

Taisuke Nishimura as Geek

Mitsuki Nakae as Yumiko (Researcher)

is a smartphone game that has recently been given an anime that is coming out. The story is about a fateful day when a town is completely destroyed. We follow the last survivor, a girl named Yuki, and a loner named Takuya as they face obstacles, mysteries and conspiracies in an effort to bring sense to a letter that Yuki's father left for her. The new image, not unlike Yuki's, shows Takuya laying in the rain. Check out the visual below!The series will star:



While the series doesn't have a release date set just yet we can expect the series to come pretty soon. Curious about the new series? Sound off below!