OVERLORD III Releases Its Final Episode Preview Video

Studio Madhouse's action supernatural magic anime series, Overlord III , has released the preview video for the season finale. Check out the trailer and more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a 30 second teaser preview for the season finale of Overlord III. The video is a small peek at what the last episode has in store for fans.



Here is the official synopsis of episode 13:

Ainz's supreme magic takes away the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers in a moment, and summoned demons overrun the battlefield. The overwhelming fear confuses not only the kingdom army but also the imperial army of the ally.



The soldiers who lost their leaders scatter and run away. While screaming, Gazef asks King Ein to fight Ains as Kingdom Warrior. It was an offer of a truly life-threatening fight refusing even resuscitation. Eyns who was moved by his strong will responds to Gazef's request.

The networks broadcasting the finale are: TOKYO MX, MBS, TV Aichi, BS 11, HikariTV and AbemaTV. The show comes on every Tuesday.



Ryo Ito is directing the series, Yukie Sugawara writes the screenplay and series composition, Satoshi Tanzaki is under character design and the art director is Shimami Ikeda.



The voice cast is the following:



Satoshi Hino as Momonga

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen

Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma

Shigeru Chiba as Sebas Tian