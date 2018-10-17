SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL: New Teaser Video And Story Intro Revealed

The Saga of Tanya The Evil is gearing towards its second film's release with a new teaser video. Hit the Jump to check out all of the new footage!

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!" The series has spawned an anime sereis and two anime films. The second of which is on its way to being released! A new trailer has been unveiled for the film, as well as a story intro. Check them out below!

What began as a light novel series in 2013, thepublishing company describesas "