SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL: The Sequel Film Reveals New Visual And Release Date!
The second film in the Saga Of Tanya The Evil has officially released its second key visual and premier date for the film. Hit the jump for more details!
Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki's novel series "Saga of Tanya the Evil", has already released one anime film and has recently announced a second is on the way with one key visual. According to Kadokawa's Newtype mgazine, the latest film will be an original work and will not be seen as a recap film or compilation. In a film that will explore the relationship between Tanya and the top brass, and the development amongst the troops; Director Yutaka Uemura, has also said that the film will take place in the same world as the television anime. A new key visual was released for the film as well that can be seen below.
October 19th begins ticket preorders in which those who order will recieve 'marching orders' from Tanya to go to the theater and see the film. A new piece of news was also released in regards to the premier date of te film! Japan will see the release of the film on February 8th, 2019! Make sure to stay tuned on the film for any possible announcements on a North American release, as nothing has been announced yet. Excited for the new visual or release date? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]