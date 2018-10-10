SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL: The Sequel Film Reveals New Visual And Release Date!

The second film in the Saga Of Tanya The Evil has officially released its second key visual and premier date for the film. Hit the jump for more details!

Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki's novel series "Saga of Tanya the Evil", has already released one anime film and has recently announced a second is on the way with one key visual. According to Kadokawa's Newtype mgazine, the latest film will be an original work and will not be seen as a recap film or compilation. In a film that will explore the relationship between Tanya and the top brass, and the development amongst the troops; Director Yutaka Uemura, has also said that the film will take place in the same world as the television anime. A new key visual was released for the film as well that can be seen below.

