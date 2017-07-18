Tokyo Is Now The Proud Home Of Animegane- The First Anime-Themed Eyeglass Shop

Hopefully Animegane didn't miss the obvious cash cow that would be a pair of Kamina-themed glasses!
Modeled after the eyewear worn by some of your favorite anime characters, Animegane claims to be the world's first anime-themed eyeglass dealer. Check out a few of their offerings below.
The cost of frames range from 7,800 yen ($69) to 15,000 yen ($133) and does not include prescription lenses, although Animegane is capable of making them for additional cost. The store just opened in Tokyo's Akihabara district on Sunday. While I didn't see any kamina spectacles, perhaps the store is holding out for a special release of Simon eyewear?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]