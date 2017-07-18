Other Headlines Pictures

Tokyo Is Now The Proud Home Of Animegane- The First Anime-Themed Eyeglass Shop

Animegame is a "clever" combination of the words anime and "gane" which is Japanese for glasses. Is there a specific pair you've always wanted?

MarkJulian | 7/18/2017
Hopefully Animegane didn't miss the obvious cash cow that would be a pair of Kamina-themed glasses!

Modeled after the eyewear worn by some of your favorite anime characters, Animegane claims to be the world's first anime-themed eyeglass dealer.   Check out a few of their offerings below.


The cost of frames range from 7,800 yen ($69) to 15,000 yen ($133) and does not include prescription lenses, although Animegane is capable of making them for additional cost.  The store just opened in Tokyo's Akihabara district on Sunday.  While I didn't see any kamina spectacles, perhaps the store is holding out for a special release of Simon eyewear?
