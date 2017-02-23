BLAME! Anime Film Releases First Full Trailer, Announces Simultaneous Netflix Release
Following a teaser trailer for the film back in September, Polygon Pictures has finally released the first full trailer for their Blame! anime film adaptation of Tsutomu Nihei's popular manga. An announcement has also been made, confirming that the film will be simultaneously released worldwide via Netflix. Japanese rock duo angela will perform the film's theme song, "calling you."
When Blame! is released in Japanese cinemas on May 20, Netflix subscribers around the world will also be able to watch a subtitled version of the film thanks to the streaming platform.
The Blame! manga was launched back in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine in 1997 before concluding in 2003 at 10 published volumes.
Killy is a man of few words. He wanders, seemingly endlessly, through a lonely, gargantuan labyrinth of concrete and steel, fighting off cyborgs and other futuristic nightmares, searching only for something called Net Terminal Genes. And he has a very powerful gun, which he uses without hesitation whenever anything resembling danger rears its ugly head. Who is this quiet, violent, determined man and what are these Genes he seeks? The small communities he finds tucked into the crevices of this towering, dystopic ruin hardly give him leads on his treasure, driving him to find larger enclaves of civilization where people can reveal more about the world he lives in and the quarry he seeks.
If Killy is going to find the treasure he seeks, he will need more help and information than the inhabitants of these beleaguered outposts can offer. He needs to find a larger cluster of civilization, but he'll have to survive the trip to get there, first...
