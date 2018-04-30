COWBOY BEBOP Is Receiving A Very Special Blu-Ray Boxset For Its 20th Anniversary

This year marks the 20th year since director Shinichirō Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno released what it is arguably their most celebrated collaboration, Cowboy Bebop. "Okay, 3, 2, 1, let's jam!"

Funimation has revealed that they're going all out for the 20th Anniversary of Cowboy Bebop. The American anime distributor has revealed the first look at their special edition Blu-ray box set. In the image below, you can see the 3...yes 3 different limited edition collector sets that Funimation will be offering. Starting tomorrow, May 1, Funimation will be opening up reservations where Bebop fans can specify which set they'd like to purchase.



Each collector's edition will include the complete series and the Cowboy Bebop film- plus, a 200-page artbook and a vinyl copy of the anime's soundtrack. Each collector's edition will contain the same material, they'll just have different cover artwork and vary in how the material is packaged.









