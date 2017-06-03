GANGSTA - THE COMPLETE SERIES Gets New English Dub Trailer And Home Video Release Date!
FUNIMATION has announced that the English dubbed anime adaptation of Koske's Gangsta manga is "Coming Soon" with the new trailer below! How soon will the series be available? According to their online store it will hit May 16th on Blu-ray and DVD combo pack for $48.74. There is also a Limited Edition available for $63.74. The Limited Edition includes a special printed box, coasters and a metal tin. Both versions are available for pre-order (click here)!
The series follows two "Handymen" - Worick Arcangelo and Nicolas Brown - who work for both the mob and the police, taking on jobs that no one else can handle. Worick and Nicolas work in the seedy undwerworld of Ergastulum, which is full of mafia, hoodlums, prostitutes, and dirty cops.
Voice talent for the English dubbed version of the series include Justin Briner, Micah Solusod and Felecia Angelle.
The Gangsta manga, which is written and illustrated by Kohske, launched in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @ Bunch magazine in 2011. It is the author's first manga series, after she had a short story debut in Shōnen Gangan in 2009.
In a city filled with sin and scandal, the charming Worick and powerful Nicolas have made names for themselves as men who can get even the dirtiest of jobs done. Working independently, taking jobs from both the mafia and police, these unique Handymen navigate the seedy underworld of Ergastulum in style, leaving a trail of chaos behind them.
