A New GHOST IN THE SHELL Teaser Reveals An Ominous Tagline

Paramount Pictures has debuted a new "Digital Mind" teaser which reveals a telling tagline about the plot of Scarlett Johansson's live-action Ghost in the Shell adaptation.

A new teaser/TV spot for Paramount Pictures'reveals the tagline, "They Didn't Save Your Life. They Stole It."The tag is in reference to The Major and the cutting-edge experiment that placed her brain inside a 100% robotic body. It seems Rupert Sanders' film will play with the notion that the experiment wasn't done to save her life (as that was the case in the anime and manga) and that Kusanagi was an unwilling participant.What do you think of this change from the source material? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comment section below.The live-action adapatation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters the following month, on March 31.2017.

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.

OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.