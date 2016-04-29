A New GHOST IN THE SHELL Trailer Is Imminent According To The Latest TV Spot

According to the latest TV spot for Paramount's Ghost in the Shell live-action adaptation, a new trailer will be released this Tuesday. You can see brief snippets of new footage in the commercial.







The live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters on March 31, 2017.

"They created me. But they cannot control me."The marketing for Paramount's Ghost in the Shell movie is shifting into high gear with just a month and a half to go before the film is released in theaters. With a new trailer set to be released next week, we should be learning a bit more about the actual plot of the movie and get a clearer picture of just how much the film adheres to the source material. However, we're hopeful that Paramount doesn't give TOO much away as that's a growing trend in Hollywood. Often times, you can piece together the entire plot and narrative strucutre of a film by stitching together all of the TV spots and trailers.Check back on Tuesday as we'll have the new trailer as soon as it's released online.

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.

OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.