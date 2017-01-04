Related Headlines

Check Out A FULL 9 Minute Clip From Ghost In The Shell! Check Out A FULL 9 Minute Clip From Ghost In The Shell!Check Out A FULL 9 Minute Clip From Ghost In The Shell!Check Out A FULL 9 Minute Clip From Ghost In The Shell!

GHOST IN THE SHELL – The Top Three Reasons I Liked It And Think You Will Too Ghost in the Shell hits theaters today and I thought I would share the top 3 reasons that I enjoyed the film and why I think you will as well. Get my thoughts after the link!