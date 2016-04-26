Check Out The GHOST IN THE SHELL 2: INNOCENCE Launch Trailer!

FUNimation's Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is now available at retail. Hit the jump, check out the launch trailer and let us know what you thinK!

FUNimation announced that the Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence movie is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. In a crazy turn of events, a mostly mechanical cyborg and his human-looking partner murdering robots that have murdered their masters. The catch? How can basic robots learn how to dissobey and turn on their masters. Own the film now and watch the tale unravel in the action packed Ghost in the Shell animated feature film!





About Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence



In this second installment of the high-action movie series, Batou’s search for the Major is put on hold when rash of gruesome murders plagues the city. With every lead comes more questions. The culprits? Beloved robotic companions programmed to obey. Batou and his partner, Togusa, must figure out how a robot with such basic programming can learn the deadly art of murder before it’s too late.