Check Out These Live Action GHOST IN THE SHELL Interviews

Scarlett Johansson and Ghost in the Shell Director Rupert Sanders field some questions about the upcoming film. Hit the jump and check out the interviews and let us know what you think!

There is a lot of fans out there that are desperatly hopign that Ghost in the Shell won't receive to much of the Hollywood treatment. Hopefully the movie is headed in the right direction and director Rupert Sanders himself has stated that he wants to stay as true as he can to the Ghost in the Shell canon. Check out what Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders and Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers) had to say about their work on the movie. There is a lot of great information about what we will be seeing in the movie. 

Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson will be in theatres March 27th, 2016.


 

 

 


About Ghost in the Shell:

The Major (Scarlett Johansson), a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, leads an elite task force known as Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.
