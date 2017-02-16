GHOST IN THE SHELL First Look IMAX Fan Event Presented By Paramount And Dreamworks Pictures!

Check out the details for this one-night-only fan event featuring a stunning sneak peak of the highly anticipated film, GHOST IN THE SHELL. You won't want to miss it!

Paramount Pictures is teaming up with Dreamworks and IMAX to present an one-night-only, unforgettable fan event for the highly anticipated film, "GHOST IN THE SHELL!" The event will take place across 14 North American IMAX theatres and will feature stunning footage from the film. Fans in attendance will receive a limited edition poster, and a chance to capture their evening in a film-themed photo booth, "Becoming the Major." Attendees in Los Angeles and New York will also get a special preview of props and costumes used in the film.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 7:00PM

WHERE:

Los Angeles – AMC City Walk



Miami – Regal South Beach

New York – AMC Loews Lincoln Square



Denver – UA Colorado Stadium 9

San Francisco – AMC Metreon



San Diego – AMC Mission Valley

Toronto – Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP



Baltimore – AMC White Marsh

Phoenix – Harkins AZ Mills



Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock

Seattle – Pacific Science Center



Austin – AMC Barton Creek Square 14



Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook



Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

“GHOST IN THE SHELL” opens in IMAX® 3D and theatres nationwide on March 31, 2017. In case you missed it, take a look at the film's official trailer:



More about, 'Ghost In The Shell" from Paramount Pictures:

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, Ghost in the Shell.