GHOST IN THE SHELL First Look IMAX Fan Event Presented By Paramount And Dreamworks Pictures!

Paramount Pictures is teaming up with Dreamworks and IMAX to present an one-night-only, unforgettable fan event for the highly anticipated film, "GHOST IN THE SHELL!" The event will take place across 14 North American IMAX theatres and will feature stunning footage from the film. Fans in attendance will receive a limited edition poster, and a chance to capture their evening in a film-themed photo booth, "Becoming the Major." Attendees in Los Angeles and New York will also get a special preview of props and costumes used in the film.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 7:00PM
WHERE:
Los Angeles – AMC City Walk
Miami – Regal South Beach
New York – AMC Loews Lincoln Square
Denver – UA Colorado Stadium 9
San Francisco – AMC Metreon
San Diego – AMC Mission Valley
Toronto – Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP
Baltimore – AMC White Marsh
Phoenix – Harkins AZ Mills
Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock
Seattle – Pacific Science Center
Austin – AMC Barton Creek Square 14
Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
“GHOST IN THE SHELL” opens in IMAX® 3D and theatres nationwide on March 31, 2017. In case you missed it, take a look at the film's official trailer:
More about, 'Ghost In The Shell" from Paramount Pictures:
In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, Ghost in the Shell.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]