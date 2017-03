GHOST IN THE SHELL Gets Final Trailer Before This Weeks Theatrical Release!

Paramount has released the last and final trailer for the live-action Ghost In the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, as well as a new poster. Check them out after the jump!

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.



Rupert Sanders is at the helm of Ghost in the Shell, which also stars Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Wincott, and Pilou Asbæk, and is set for release on March 31, 2017.

Scarlett Johansson's led Ghost In The Shell hits theaters this week and if you're on the fence about seeing it in theaters, this new trailer should nudge you in the right direction. This final trailer for Rupert Sanders' live-action adaptation premiered during last weekend's The Walking Dead, and it includes some previously unseen footage.Paramount has also released a new poster for the film. We've included both below!What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know your thoughts below!