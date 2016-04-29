GHOST IN THE SHELL: The Major Graces The Cover Of The Latest Total Film Magazine

Scarlett Johansson's Major turned a lot of heads during the Ghost in the Shell Super Bowl TV spot and now she's on the cover of Total Film Magazine as Paramount ramps up marketing for the March release.

The live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters on March 31.2017.

Following the explosive Super Bowl TV spot for Ghost in the Shell , Scarlett Johansson's Motoko is now on the cover of Total Film Magazine. As such, we're likely to have more cast interviews and production details make their way online in the coming days.In addition to Ghost in the Shell, the upcoming magazine will also have details on Logan, Kong: Skull Island, Justice League, Captain Marvel, Alien: Covenant and Blade Runner 2049.Recently, Total Film was purchased by the Future plc media group and brought under the Games Radar brand, along with Games Master, Edge and SFX Magazine. The new edition of Total Film Magazine goes on sale this Friday.

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.

OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.