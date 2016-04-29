Live-Action GHOST IN THE SHELL Film Releases Extended Japanese Trailer

An extended trailer for Paramount's upcoming live-action Ghost in the Shell film has been released for Japan. Are you among the many that are suddenly looking forward to the film following the first trailer?

An extended version of the first trailer for Scarlett Johansson's live-action Ghost in the Shell film has been released. Though most of these scenes were featured in the first trailer, there are a few new scenes. In particular, it looks as if we get a quick glimpse of the Laughing Man at the very end.The new trailer also reveals that the film will be released on April 07 in Japan, a week after its March 31 North American debut.If you were skeptical of the project, has the first trailer and its apparent faithfulness to the source material, changed your mind?Ghost in the Shell opens in US theaters on March 31, 2017.

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.

OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS

: Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.