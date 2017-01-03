New GHOST IN THE SHELL Clip Reveals Scarlet Johansson's Major Is Named Meera Not Motoko

The live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters on March 31, 2017.



GHOST IN THE SHELL Movie Development

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.