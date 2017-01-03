Ghost in the Shell Headlines Pictures Videos

New GHOST IN THE SHELL Clip Reveals Scarlet Johansson's Major Is Named Meera Not Motoko

A new clip from Paramount Pictures' live-action Ghost in the Shell movie finds The Major awakening to a horrifying reality. But is it a medical procedure or a grotesque science experiment?

MarkJulian | 3/1/2017
It seems the live-action Ghost in the Shell movie from Paramount Pictures and director Rupert Sanders is going to attempt to give a definitive origin story to The Major, something the original film, manga and TV anime series opted to leave in ambiguity.  In the clip below, it seems The Major was involved in a terrorist attack and the only thing this mysterious organization could save was her brain, placing it in a new robotic body.   This of course raises the question of whether "Meera's" new body was designed to look exactly like her original one or was she given a completely different look?  Was her original name even Meera?

 
The live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters on March 31, 2017.

Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.


OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS:  Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.
