Ghost in the Shell Headlines Pictures Videos

New GHOST IN THE SHELL "Section 9" Featurette & 3 NEW TV Spots!

New GHOST IN THE SHELL "Section 9" Featurette & 3 NEW TV Spots!

Paramount pictures released a new Ghost in the Shell featurette that centers around the section 9. Hit the jump, check out the featurette and three new TV spots!

Taylor Beames | 3/15/2017
Filed Under: "Ghost in the Shell"
Today, Paramount launched a series of promos and a featurette for the upcoming live-action Ghost in the Shell movie staring Scarlett Johansson as "Major." The Section 9 video, features actors Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk,  and director Rupert Sanders, discussing the upcoming films Section 9.


Along with the featurette, Paramount also released three all new TV spots for the upcoming film that is set to release on March 31st, 2017. The "Anything" spot focuses on more of the cyber enhancements that are in the film, while the "Her Power" spot focuses more of Major's physical abilities. Don't forget to pick up your tickets for release day!





About Ghost in the Shell:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "Ghost in the Shell" follows Major, a one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
GHOST IN THE SHELL: Check Out Scarlett Johannsson's Abilities In These TWO NEW TV Spots GHOST IN THE SHELL: Check Out Scarlett Johannsson's Abilities In These TWO NEW TV Spots
Paramount's live action adaptation of the popular anime series Ghost in the Shell is almost here. Hit the jump and check out the action packed TV spots!
Three NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spots And A New Poster Released Three NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spots And A New Poster Released
Paramount released some great new TV spots with new footage for the upcoming live action Ghost in the Shell film. Hit the jump, check them out along with a new poster!
New GHOST IN THE SHELL Clip Reveals Scarlet Johansson's Major Is Named Meera Not Motoko New GHOST IN THE SHELL Clip Reveals Scarlet Johansson's Major Is Named Meera Not Motoko
A new clip from Paramount Pictures' live-action Ghost in the Shell movie finds The Major awakening to a horrifying reality. But is it a medical procedure or a grotesque science experiment?
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]