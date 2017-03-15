New GHOST IN THE SHELL "Section 9" Featurette & 3 NEW TV Spots!

Related Headlines

GHOST IN THE SHELL: Check Out Scarlett Johannsson's Abilities In These TWO NEW TV Spots Paramount's live action adaptation of the popular anime series Ghost in the Shell is almost here. Hit the jump and check out the action packed TV spots!

Three NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spots And A New Poster Released Paramount released some great new TV spots with new footage for the upcoming live action Ghost in the Shell film. Hit the jump, check them out along with a new poster!