New GHOST IN THE SHELL "Section 9" Featurette & 3 NEW TV Spots!

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "Ghost in the Shell" follows Major, a one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.

Today, Paramount launched a series of promos and a featurette for the upcoming live-action Ghost in the Shell movie staring Scarlett Johansson as "Major." The Section 9 video, features actors Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, and director Rupert Sanders, discussing the upcoming films Section 9.Along with the featurette, Paramount also released three all new TV spots for the upcoming film that is set to release on March 31st, 2017. The "Anything" spot focuses on more of the cyber enhancements that are in the film, while the "Her Power" spot focuses more of Major's physical abilities. Don't forget to pick up your tickets for release day!