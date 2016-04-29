Original GHOST IN THE SHELL Anime Film Returns To Theaters This February
FUNimation has confirmed that they'll be re-releasing the original 1995 anime film from Production I.G in select theaters on February 7 and 8. Tickets are available for purchase now, at funimationfilms.com/ghostintheshell.
Thanks to FUNimation, the original Ghost in the Shell anime film will be returning to select North American theaters this February, just in time to view before Scarlett Johansson's live-action adaptation is released.
Old-school anime fans are all wondering if the film has been re-dubbed as the voice actor for Motoko certainly doesn't sound like Mimi Woods. Currently, FUNimation has confirmed that both an English dub and original Japanese version will be released in 110 theaters - with only the Japanese version suspiciously confirmed to feature the original voice cast. Mary Elizabeth McGlynn voiced Motoko in Stand Alone Complex, while Elizabeth Maxwell provided the dub in Arise.
Delux blu-ray and DVD versions of the film will hit retailer shelves on March 7.
The live-action adapatation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters the following month, on March 31.2017.
In the year 2029, advances in Cybernetics allow people to replace nearly all of their body parts and organs with robotics. Through these prosthetics, the weak are made strong, and the dying are given new life. Public Security Section 9 of Niihama City (a fictional setting inspired by Hong Kong), a diverse team of AI, cyborgs and unmodified humans, must investigate cases of corruption and terrorism. Major Motoko Kusanagi has full-body prosthetics, owing to a childhood accident. She, her second in command Batou and information specialist Ishikawa have been assigned an important task: to investigate a hacker known only as "The Puppetmaster." But as Motoko and her team discover, things are never so simple.
Ghost in the Shell is a futuristic thriller with intense action scenes mixed with slower artistic sequences and many philosophical questions about one's soul, gender and human identity in such an advanced age of technology.
