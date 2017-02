Paramount's GHOST IN THE SHELL Confirmed To Have A Super Bowl LI TV Spot

Scarlett Johansson'sand Michael Bay's fifthmovie are two of the films that will reveal new footage during Sunday's. Will a new trailer for each film also be released online? That's the current trend for big blockbuster releases that aired TV spots for the last few Super Bowls. Per The Hollywood Reporter , Paramount will air a commercial for Ghost in the Shell BEFORE the game's kickoff while the TV spot forwill air DURING one of the game's many time outs.In addition to these two flms, expect TV spots from Disney, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, and Universal.Ghost In The Shell hits North American theaters on March 31 while Transformers: The Last Knight arrives on June 23.