Paramount's GHOST IN THE SHELL Confirmed To Have A Super Bowl LI TV Spot
Scarlett Johansson's Ghost in the Shell and Michael Bay's fifth Transformers movie are two of the films that will reveal new footage during Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Will a new trailer for each film also be released online? That's the current trend for big blockbuster releases that aired TV spots for the last few Super Bowls. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount will air a commercial for Ghost in the Shell BEFORE the game's kickoff while the TV spot for Transformers: The Last Knight will air DURING one of the game's many time outs.
As Sunday's Super Bowl draws closer, the list of studios participating in the game's annual advertising blitz has been announced, revealing that Paramount will air spots for Ghost in the Shell & Transformers.
In addition to these two flms, expect TV spots from Disney, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, and Universal.
Ghost In The Shell hits North American theaters on March 31 while Transformers: The Last Knight arrives on June 23.
