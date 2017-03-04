Ghost in the Shell Headlines Pictures Videos

The GHOST IN THE SHELL Opens Up At #3 In The US Box Office

The GHOST IN THE SHELL Opens Up At #3 In The US Box Office

The Ghost in the Shell had a pretty decent opening weekend for the film based on the anime. Hit the jump, check out how much it made and let us know what you thought of the film.

Taylor Beames | 4/3/2017
Filed Under: "Ghost in the Shell"
Box Office Mojo is reporting that Paramount's Ghost in the Shell opened up to $19 milllion (US) after the first three days of release. 

Box Office Mojo also broke down the first three days saying the filmed earned $1.8 million on Thursday across 2,229 locations, $7.66 million on Friday, $6.7 million on Saturday and $4.7 million on Sunday. 

The $19 million is far less than what the Box Office expected the film to make around $32.5 million, but the industry expectations were only $25 million. However you look at it, It appears that  the film isn't what everyone had hoped when they first announced the film staring Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers).

We predict a far better showing when the film opens up in Japan on April 7th. The budget for Ghost in the Shell is a reported $110 million.

If you need a few reasons to go see the Ghost in the Shell movie, check them out HERE and don't forget to check out our spoiler free review HERE!

Let us know what you thought about the movie below in the comment section. Don't have an AnimeMojo accout? Sign up for free HERE!
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
GHOST IN THE SHELL – The Top Three Reasons I Liked It And Think You Will Too GHOST IN THE SHELL – The Top Three Reasons I Liked It And Think You Will Too
Ghost in the Shell hits theaters today and I thought I would share the top 3 reasons that I enjoyed the film and why I think you will as well. Get my thoughts after the link!
GHOST IN THE SHELL On IMAX - Scarlett Johansson And Cast Share Why It Needs To Be Seen On IMAX GHOST IN THE SHELL On IMAX - Scarlett Johansson And Cast Share Why It Needs To Be Seen On IMAX
Ghost In The Shell hits theaters today and the cast and crew of the film, including actress Scarlett Johansson and director Rupert Sanders, talk IMAX in new video. Check it out after the jump!
GHOST IN THE SHELL Gets Final Trailer Before This Weeks Theatrical Release! GHOST IN THE SHELL Gets Final Trailer Before This Weeks Theatrical Release!
Paramount has released the last and final trailer for the live-action Ghost In the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, as well as a new poster. Check them out after the jump!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]