The GHOST IN THE SHELL Opens Up At #3 In The US Box Office
Box Office Mojo is reporting that Paramount's Ghost in the Shell opened up to $19 milllion (US) after the first three days of release.
The Ghost in the Shell had a pretty decent opening weekend for the film based on the anime. Hit the jump, check out how much it made and let us know what you thought of the film.
Box Office Mojo also broke down the first three days saying the filmed earned $1.8 million on Thursday across 2,229 locations, $7.66 million on Friday, $6.7 million on Saturday and $4.7 million on Sunday.
The $19 million is far less than what the Box Office expected the film to make around $32.5 million, but the industry expectations were only $25 million. However you look at it, It appears that the film isn't what everyone had hoped when they first announced the film staring Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers).
We predict a far better showing when the film opens up in Japan on April 7th. The budget for Ghost in the Shell is a reported $110 million.
If you need a few reasons to go see the Ghost in the Shell movie, check them out HERE and don't forget to check out our spoiler free review HERE!
