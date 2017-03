Three NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spots And A New Poster!

Paramount released some great new TV spots with new footage for the upcoming live action Ghost in the Shell film. Hit the jump, check them out along with a new poster!











Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

Today, Paramount launched a new series of TV spots for the upcoming live action Ghost in the Film starring Scarlett Johansson as Major.The promos feature never before seen footage, including some action packed scenes where Major is kicking some serious butt. Not to mention we may have received our first look at our villain as well! Check out the TV spots and the new poster below let us know what you think!