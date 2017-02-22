TWO NEW IMAX Posters Surface For The Live Action GHOST IN THE SHELL
With almost a month to go until we are able to see Rupert Sanders' live-action Ghost in The Shell, Paramount released two new IMAX posters for the upcoming film.
Check out the two new IMAX posters that feature the films star and an eerie robo from the upcoming live action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell
The main poster features, major (Scarlett Johansson), while the other features one of the Robot Geishas that has made many apperances in the trailer so far. There has been some hesistation, however, from fans of the anime on whether or not it will stay true to the show they know and love.
Let us know below on whether or not you are eagerly anticipating the film or are you just going skip it in favor of something else.
About Ghost in the Shell:
Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.
