Juuni Taisen: We Need More Information on Rabbit and Rat's Backstory

A single episode is left before Juuni Taisen comes to an end, and you know what? Fans are still waiting for more backstory information on the characters, Rat, and Rabbit.

One of the best anime series that’s still airing, is no other than Juuni Taisen. I’ve been watching this series ever since the first episode, and you know what? It’s quite entertaining, and more than what I had expected.

Still, while I’m a huge fan of this wonderful anime series, there are a few issues that I really want to talk about. Hopefully, everything will be rectified in the 12 th and final episode in just a few days from now.

We want background info on Rat and Rabbit

Strangely enough, Juuni Taisen made every effort to deliver a background story for all major characters, but for some reason, Rabbit and Rat were not part of this. When Ox and Tiger sliced Rabbit into pieces, I had the slightest feeling it wasn’t the end for this necromancer because his backstory was still in the air.

I was proven correct after his corpse rose up again for one last chance to win the competition. He came close to achieving this goal after managing to pin Ox to the ground with the help of a zombified Monkey.

Surprisingly, out of nowhere comes the Rat with Sheep’s ultimate weapon, a bomb with a decent blast radius.

As I’ve predicted amongst friends, Rat won, everybody is dead and all is right with the world.

If only that was the case because the episode ends and fans are still left wondering, who is Rat and Rabbit. How did they gain such impressive powers, and are there others like them?

Just one episode left to wrap up loose ends

As the series comes to an end, one can only hope we, the viewers, get the chance to learn more about two of the most interesting characters. Additionally, it would be great to find out more about the organization behind the competition, and what are their true motives.

How can a single organization have the power to force 12 clans to send their best fighters to compete to the death? How can they manage to wipe out an entire city of people without anyone realizing?