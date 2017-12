New STEINS;GATE 0 Teaser Reveals April 2018 Premiere Date

After a teaser in July confirmed rumors that a new Steins; Gate anime project was in the works, a second teaser has been released which confirms that it will premiere in April 2018 as part of the Spring lineup.The Steins; Gate 0 anime is one component of the larger Steins;Gate World Line 2017-2018 Project which includes the reairing of the original anime on Japanese broadcast television, a manga adaptation of Steins;Gate 0, a novelization of Steins; Gate 0 and a new Steins;Gate video game from Mages. titled Steins;Gate Elite.Kenichi Kawamura (Qualidea Code) is directing the series, taking over from Hiroshi Hamasaki (Iron Man: Rise of Technovore, Orange, Texhnolyze).