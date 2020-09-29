Osamu Tezuka The Father of Manga Is Being Recognized by The Harvey Awards

The Harvey Awards is quite prestigious, which is why we are not too surprised to see the father of Anime taking part. He deserves more awards like this in the future.

Osamu Tezuka is no longer with us, but his memory lives on in several of his popular work. The man who is dubbed as the father of Manga, or according to others, the "God of Manga", is getting some more recognition, and rightfully so.

According to the latest piece of information we’ve gathered, the Harvey Awards, is planning to add Osama Tezuka to its Hall of Fame as a legendary manga artist and illustrator.

During his years on this Earth, Tezuka created titles such as Astro Boy, Jungle Emperor Leo, Black Jack, Princess Knight, Dororo, and Phoenix. From that list, the most popular are likely Astro Boy and Dororo, but the others are quite good as well.

Understand that Tezuka is also the founder of Mushi Production, the studio behind Japans first 30 minutes anime series, Astro Boy.

The show went on to pioneer animation techniques, much of which that are still used today. Not only that, but the production methods were quite different as well.

Only a few illustrators have achieved the Hall of Fame recognition by the Harvey Awards. These artists are as follows: Jill Thompson, and four founders of African American comics group Milestone Media.

Hopefully others get the chance to see how much this man contributed to the industry in both life and death.