OVERLORD Season 3 Is a Thing and You Should Get Excited

Fans of the Overlord anime should throw their hands up in the air because Season 3 is on its way, and that means a new challenger for Momonga.

If you're a fan of the anime known as Overlord, then it's time to get excited because another season is in the pipeline. We're now in the summer, therefore, fans should expect a lot of anime series making their debut, whether they are fresh or a new season.



From what we can tell from the trailer, Momonga is set to gain a new challenger in the form of Momonga. From the trailer, it's clear that Overlord Season 3 is aiming to offer story and action that far surpass the first two seasons, but that won't be easy.



From what we can tell, Momonga is still on his journey through Yggdrasil, but things won't go as planned since the Re-Estize Kingdom has decided to send one of its best fighters to meet Momonga on the battlefield.



When is Overlord Season 3 set to appear? Worry not if you're a huge fan of this anime series. From what we've gathered, the first episode of Season 3 should air in Japan come July 7th, 2018. For those who live outside of the land of the rising sun, we'd like to recommend keeping up with the latest episodes via Crunchyroll.



Now, if for some reason you've never heard of Overlord, then you should know it's an anime series that takes place in a Massive Online Role Playing video game known as Yggrasil.



The servers that power this game are scheduled to shut down in 12-years, but not everyone is happy about it. Additionally, one of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, are down to just four members and facing complete destruction.



As you may summarize, the leader of this group is no other but Momonga, a player who managed to get himself trapped in the world of Yggrasil. His ultimate goal, then, is to find out how he got trapped in the game while taking down bad guys at the same time.



Overlord is not my cup of tea, I must add, but it's easy to see why it has garnered a loyal following.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE