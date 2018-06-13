Science Fiction Anime B: THE BEGINNING Is Getting A Season 2

Netflix announced at the Annecy International Festival of Animated Film that its B: The Beginning anime will get a second season "soon."
Netflix began streaming the 12-episode first season worldwide on March 2. The series is competing in the TV films category at Annecy.
Here is Netflix's description:
In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.
Kazuto Nakazawa (Kill Bill's animated segment, Moondrive, Parasite Dolls) and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Nakazawa and Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!) directed the series, and Nakazawa also designed the characters and served as key animation supervisor. Katsuya Ishida wrote the screenplay. Yoshihiro Ike (Rage of Bahamut Genesis, Tiger & Bunny) composed the music. The show's theme song "The Perfect World" is a collaboration between Marty Friedman (song-arrange-guitar), MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (vocals), KenKen (bass), and Kōji Fujimoto (arrange-programming).
Did you watch the first season? Perfect time to catch up.
