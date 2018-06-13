Science Fiction Anime B: THE BEGINNING Is Getting A Season 2

Produced by Rui Kuroki, Netflix has drawn up a Season 2 renewal for its anime series B: The Beginning. Check out some new details regarding the crime and action series.

Netflix announced at the Annecy International Festival of Animated Film that its B: The Beginning anime will get a second season "soon."





Netflix began streaming the 12-episode first season worldwide on March 2. The series is competing in the TV films category at Annecy.

Here is Netflix's description:

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.