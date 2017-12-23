The Best Anime of 2017 Is No Other Than Inuyashiki

The best anime isn't always the ones with the greatest action and the most refined animation. In some cases, a good story is all it takes to achieve greatness.

The year 2017 has brought with it a host of great anime, many of which are great, and there are the few that are just unwatchable. But we’re not going to speak of those abominations, not while Inuyashiki exists.

Yes, for me the best anime of 2017 so far, is Inuyashiki, and for good reason. At first, I had thought Berserk (2017) would take the top spot since I’m a huge fan of the Manga, along with the original series that aired back in the 90s.

The new series, which began in 2016, was a disappointment where animation is concerned, so it pains me to not being able to recommend it to anyone unless they can stomach terrible CGI animation.

Now then, Inuyashiki’s animation is also based on CGI, and it’s not perfect, but at the same time it’s far better than anything Berserk has done since 2016. Furthermore, since I’ve read every chapter of the Manga, the story from the anime doesn’t surprise me.

With Inuyashiki, everything from start to finish was a blast to watch, and also an emotional rollercoaster. At times it feels like you’re watching a slice of life, then out of nowhere, crazy things begin to happen.

Great characters

Hiro and Mr. Inuyashiki are the stars of the show, and the voice actors did a great job. Hiro is a teenager who clearly had a psychopathic mentality before becoming a robot, which allows viewers to understand why he feels human only when he’s killing people.

Mr. Inuyashiki, on the other hand, is a kind-hearted man who wished he could become more than just a regular 58-year old gentleman. Therefore, he feels human when he’s saving lives.

Both characters are quite different from each other, and at times, despite knowing Hiro is the villain in this story, I was rooting for him. The writing is so good that you’ll be torn between Inuyashiki, not wanting either to meet a terrible end.

The ending was a disappointment

For many who have kept up with this anime series, key aspects of the ending were obvious. However, the way it was done left me with a bad taste because the writer had a lot of options, but instead, decided to deliver a cliché final act.

Overall, Inuyashiki is a must watch if you haven’t already. For me, it’s the best anime of 2017, but not by a long shot.