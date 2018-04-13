Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

The New York Asian Film Festival Is Hosting A COWBOY BEBOP 20th Anniversary Marathon Next Sunday

Are you the ultimate Cowboy Bebop fan? Do you live in NYC? Well next Sunday, prove it by sitting through all 26 episodes of the groundbreaking sci-fi anime in one epic marathon.

MarkJulian | 4/13/2018
Fancy watching Cowboy Bebop on the big screen? That would certainly be one way to celebrate the anime series' 20th Anniversary.  The New York Asian Film Festival, Anime NYC and Quad Cinema are giving Bebop fans the opportunity to do just that on April 22 with an epic, all-day marathon showing.  Check out the viewing schedule below.

Episodes 1-8: 12.00pm to 3.15pm

Episodes 9-16: 4.00pm to 7.15pm

Episodes 17-26: 8.00pm to 12.00am

In Japanese with English subtitles

Note: $30 advance tickets ($35 at the door/day of)

In addition, cosplay is encouraged as their will be a contest held between viewing sessions.  

The Quad Cinema is located at 34 West 13th St., New York, NY 10011
