Check Out The SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR - A Invitation to Tanbarun - Official Clip

Snow White With The Red Hair got another new clip ahead of next weeks release on Blu-Ray and DVD! Hit the jump and check it out!

KILLAMOJO | 4/21/2017
Filed Under: "Shojo"
In the New Snow White With The Red Hair clip Shirayuki is courted to a ball in Tanbarun and Zen is a little hesitant about the request.

Snow White With The Red Haid is set to releas next week on April 25th and it isn't too late to pre order


About Snow White With The Red Hair:

Just as everything seemed to be falling into place, Shirayuki’s happily ever after is put on hold. After word of a mysterious boy searching for a girl with apple-red hair reaches the castle, Shirayuki is swept into a harrowing journey that will put her face to face with her past as she tries to determine what her future holds.
